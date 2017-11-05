Hushpuppi Says He Wasn’t Happy That His Surgical Gown Wasn’t Gucci

Yesterday, we brought you reports about the successful sugery Hushpuppi went for.. Apparently, we missed something, but let’s bring it to your attention now. Hushpuppi wasn’t happy that the gown he was asked to wear isn’t “Gucci”, he wrote on His Instastory; “Why they bring your surgical gown and it’s not f*cking Gucci. Pray …

The post Hushpuppi Says He Wasn’t Happy That His Surgical Gown Wasn’t Gucci appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

