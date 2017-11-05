Hushpuppi Says He Wasn’t Happy That His Surgical Gown Wasn’t Gucci
Yesterday, we brought you reports about the successful sugery Hushpuppi went for.. Apparently, we missed something, but let’s bring it to your attention now. Hushpuppi wasn’t happy that the gown he was asked to wear isn’t “Gucci”, he wrote on His Instastory; “Why they bring your surgical gown and it’s not f*cking Gucci. Pray …
The post Hushpuppi Says He Wasn’t Happy That His Surgical Gown Wasn’t Gucci appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!