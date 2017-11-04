Pages Navigation Menu

Hushpuppi Undergoes A Successful Major Surgery (Photo)

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Hushpuppi has taken to social media to show how grateful he his following a major surgery he just had completed. Though much details of the surgery weren’t revealed, but he shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, just minutes after the surgery was completed. “After over 2 hours under the knife, it was […]

