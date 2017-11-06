Pages Navigation Menu

I demolished Eke-Ukwu market to rescue Imo people from female deity – Okorocha

Posted on Nov 6, 2017

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday said he ordered the demolition of popular Eke-Ukwu market in Owerri, the state capital, to deliver Imo people from a female deity. In a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor also claimed that ahead of the 2019 governorship election, some politicians in […]

