I don’t have presidential ambition in 2019 -Orji Kalu

Former Abia governor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Orji Kalu has distanced himself from campaign posters pasted along Airport Road, Abuja, with the inscription: “Vote Orji Kalu for President on the platform of the APC.’’

According to Kalu, who is also a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, the posters are the handiwork of political jobbers and speculators, who are afraid of his unstoppable political feat.‎

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday and signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu insists that he is solidly behind the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari, if he so desires to run in 2019, adding that the North should be allowed to complete their eight years tenure.

He said, ” after a two-week business trip to China, to my surprise on my way from Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, this morning, I sighted the malicious posters in my name with the caption: ‘Kalu for President.

“It is definitely the handiwork of some politicians who are either afraid of my political capacity or enemies of the present administration as I have continually maintained my support for Mr President.

“The action of these jobless politicians is a ploy to damage the robust relationship I have with President Buhari and the top hierarchy of the APC.‎

“Such political blackmail is not only disheartening but unhealthy for Nigeria’s growing democracy.

“While I call on the unsuspecting public, especially members of the APC, to disregard the vicious posters, I am also reaffirming my unflinching and unaltered support for Mr President.

“I will contest in 2019 by the grace of God but definitely not for President”, Kalu declared.

The APC chieftain while appealing to the political class to play the game by the rules, called on the electorate to be wary of desperate politicians, adding that the collective interest of Nigerians is paramount and should be placed above selfish ambitions.‎ (NAN)

The post I don’t have presidential ambition in 2019 -Orji Kalu appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

