I have not sacked Eze Ohiri, how can I sack him on the pages of newspapers? – Okorocha

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo State says he did not sack the Chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Ohiri as insinuated in the social media.

The governor refuted the report in statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo in Owerri on Wednesday.

Okorocha described the report as `baseless’ and urged the general public to disregard the rumour.

Newsmen report that some state tabloids and social media reported that Ohiri has been sacked by the governor over gross misconduct.

According to him, if there is need to sack Ohiri or any other government official, the information will be communicated through the appropriate quarters.

“How can I sack a top government official on the pages of newspapers?

“I have not sacked Eze Ohiri and now that it is clear to both rumour mongers and the general public, it is left for them to say their source of information,” he said.

The post I have not sacked Eze Ohiri, how can I sack him on the pages of newspapers? – Okorocha appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

