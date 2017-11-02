‘I have received 1,124 corruption cases’ – Onnoghen

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, yesterday disclosed that his office has received 1,124 corruption cases from various courts across the country since he assumed office in March this year. Justice Onnoghen revealed the figure at the formal inauguration of the Corruption and other Financial Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO) at the NJC complex […]

