‘I have received 1,124 corruption cases’ – Onnoghen

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, yesterday disclosed that his office has received 1,124 corruption cases from various courts across the country since he assumed office in March this year. Justice Onnoghen revealed the figure at the formal inauguration of the Corruption and other Financial Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO) at the NJC complex […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

