‘I Have Suffered Grave Loss’, Tinubu Reacts to Son’s Death

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said he had suffered a grave loss” as he spoke on the death of his first son, Jide, saying he wished he could bring him back.

Since the death of his son on Wednesday at the age of 37, several prominent Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had sent condolence messages to the APC chieftain.

In a statement on Friday, Tinubu said he would miss his son, disclosing that he died of cardiac arrest.

The statement read partly, “My son was a highly intelligent person with a vibrant personality and a zest for life. He followed his own course and made his own way on his own terms. Those who knew him could not help but like him. Yet, he was taken away by cardiac arrest when it seemed he had so much life to still live.

“Jide lived for so long in London and there he has left behind a darling wife and three precious boys. My wife, Remi, and I have gone to London to be with them at this painful time to support and help them. Please excuse our absence from Lagos for a while, but it is essential that we are with them.

“I have suffered a grave loss that no parent would like to bear. As a father, I must spend time putting my arms around the family he has left behind. We must seek a lesson in every loss. Your reaction to my son’s passing has taught me that we can be a people of profound love and humanity when we want to be. People of every tribe, region, faith and every political affiliation have expressed their sympathy and extended to me the embrace of a brother or sister.

“Even those who don’t agree with me politically have shown strong support and care indistinguishable from that of my associates. This says so much about the innate goodness in all of us. For no matter what, we are not foes or enemies. We are all of one human stock, a single nation, one family.

“I wish I could bring my son back, but I cannot. However, what I can do is to be more caring and helpful to the living as I know this is what Jide would want to become of his passing.”

Meanwhile, the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has condoled with Tinubu’s family over the death of his first son, Jide.

In a statement on Friday by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemedo, the governor regretted that Jide died at a time he was about to join his father in contributing to the nation’s growth and development.

The statement said, “I received with rude shock and sad news of the death of Jide at a very young age. On behalf of the people of Imo State, I express my heartfelt sympathy and urge the APC leader to take heart and bear the great loss with courage.

“I equally pray that the gentle soul of Mr. Jide Tinubu rest in perfect peace.”

