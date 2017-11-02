‘I love your body, your hips na diee..’ – Ruggedman To Uriel

Contrary to what many might think about Uriel’s body, Ruggedman has a different opinion! The Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate shared photos of her look to Mavis’ party on social media and was really surprised when she got body-shamed by some fans who said she was too fat and had saggy b**bs. Ruggedman shared a photo of …

