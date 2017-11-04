Pages Navigation Menu

“I never perform under the influence of anything” – Niniola

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

With her debut album “This is Me” out, her little sister Teni signing a record deal, singer Niniola has so much to be thankful for. Niniola sat with Punch to discuss her beginnings, times when she’d stick her head out the window with her little sister in tow, singing and shouting. Niniola isn’t one for alcohol, she revealed. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

