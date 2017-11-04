Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I unapologetically believe in tithing — Nathaniel Bassey

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Gospel Act, Nathaniel Bassey who once broke the internet, with his Hallelujah Challenge, has weighed in on the on-going controversial topic – tithe paying. The conversation began a few weeks back by radio host, Freeze and its been generating a lot of buzz on social media. Here’s what Nathaniel Bassey thinks about it, ‘Tithing – …

The post I unapologetically believe in tithing — Nathaniel Bassey appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.