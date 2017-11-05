I Will Commit Suicide If I Don’t Get Admission This Year – Nigerian Admission Seeker Vows
An admission seeker into the University of Jos with the name Comr. Ibrahim Adam Zakari vows to commit suicide if he didn’t get admission this year. Coming to look at it, is it really his fault? or the frustrating situation of the educational system? SEE Screen shot of the post and comments below
The post I Will Commit Suicide If I Don’t Get Admission This Year – Nigerian Admission Seeker Vows appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!