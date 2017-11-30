I will contest again in 2019—Buhari

How I supported Adesina for AfDB President AFTER several speculations, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally announced his willingness to seek re-election in 2019. The president had on Tuesday night explained the reason behind having the Governors of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, and that of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, to be present when he (Buhari) […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

