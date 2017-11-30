 -[if IE 7]> I will contest again in 2019—Buhari | Nigeria Today
I will contest again in 2019—Buhari

Posted on Nov 30, 2017

How I supported Adesina for AfDB President AFTER several speculations, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally announced his willingness to seek re-election in 2019. The president had on Tuesday night explained the reason behind having the Governors of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, and that of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, to be present when he (Buhari) […]

Comments

1 Comment on "I will contest again in 2019—Buhari"

chipat ezeugo
Guest
chipat ezeugo

Udom Emmanuel should be very careful

30/11/2017 5:52 pm
