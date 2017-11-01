I will contest and win convincingly, Isiaka assures

By Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka(GNI),a governorship aspirant in Ogun State had declared that he is still in the gubernatorial race in 2019. GNU who made this statement at The Believe Movement(TBM) empowerment programme today at Ake Palace OF Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo the paramount of Egbaland,theme”Enhancing the social contract through values-driven Governance”. His statement”let me state without equivocation that I am still in the 2019 gubernatorial race and move determined this time around to contest and win convincingly”.

