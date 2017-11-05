I Would Accept The Everton Job If I’m Offered – David Moyes

David Moyes has revealed that he would be interested in a return to Everton if he was offered the job

David Moyes spent 11 years at Goodison Park between 2002 and 2013, but his managerial career has since suffered from unsuccessful spells at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

The Scot has been linked with a return to Merseyside since Everton sacked Ronald Koeman following a disastrous start to the season, and Moyes has confirmed that he would be open to a reunion with his former club.

“Of course it would have to be yes, but I’ve got other things ongoing and it might not be too long before I’m back in work. If the job came up I would be interested, but I’ve got other interests as well,” he told beIN Sports.

“Bill [Kenwright] is one of the best chairmen so anyone who does get the job will be working with a really good chairman who’s incredibly supportive. I had 11 great years there – I loved it. Sometimes going back isn’t always the answer but Jose Mourinho went back to Chelsea and won the league, and now Jupp Heynckes is back at Bayern Munich.

“I’m a better coach and better all-round manager. I think in football you have to go through difficulties. I’m amazed because I had them down to be top six. I think they’ve bought good players, but I’m not sure if they’ve bought all the right pieces and I don’t expect them to be where they are right now.”

