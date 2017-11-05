Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IATA Recorded Slow Freight Growth – Newburgh Gazette

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


ExpressNewsline

IATA Recorded Slow Freight Growth
Newburgh Gazette
Global airline passenger demand growth slowed to 5.7 percent year over year in September, its slowest year-over-year rate of growth since February, according to the International Air Transport Association. This is 4.4 percent higher than the five-year
ME carriers see slowdown in air travel demandTrade Arabia
Global airline passenger demand up 5.7% yoy in September, says IATAExpressNewsline

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.