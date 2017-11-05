Pages Navigation Menu

IBB reveals plan to give Nigerians free education

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.) has revealed his plan to establish a scholarship programme at all levels of the Nigerian school system in memory of his late wife, Maryam Babangida. Babangida made the disclosure at the weekend in his address at the Inaugural Annual Memorial Lecture in honour of the former first lady, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

