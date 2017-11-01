Pages Navigation Menu

IBB University gets $30m TETFund grant for research

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai in Niger on Wednesday said it received 30 million dollars grant from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for critical research projects. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Maiturare, made this known in Lapai when executive members of Correspondent Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger council, paid him a courtesy visit.

