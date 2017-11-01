IBB University gets $30m TETFund grant for research

The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai in Niger on Wednesday said it received 30 million dollars grant from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for critical research projects. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Maiturare, made this known in Lapai when executive members of Correspondent Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger council, paid him a courtesy visit.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

