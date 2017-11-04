Ibori, Uduaghan, others pay last respects as Itsekiri leader Ayomike is buried

THE remains of Itsekiri national leader and renowned historian, Pa Johnson Oritsegbubemi Sunday Ayomike, were yesterday laid to rest in his Warri home. The interment and the preceding requiem service, which was held at the First Baptist Church, Mission Road, Warri, followed up on the service of songs, which was held in his home on Thursday.

The ceremonies would be rounded off with a thanksgiving service today at the First Baptist Church. Delivering his sermon, the guest preacher, Dr Ayodele Gbode, reflected on the uniqueness of the life of the deceased, whom he said excelled in fields that were not his areas of professional training. “Health Commissioners today must be medical doctors, but they can’t even build hospitals. Papa also served as information commissioner and left indelible marks like everywhere else he served. “Pa Ayomike was no less outstanding and kept faith with being a man of integrity and achievements as an information commissioner.

He returned back to work in the corporate world because the company knew he kept his dignity in public service and had immense value to offer. Today’s commissioners for information are thoroughly bread to tell lies”, he said. Speaking to the Nation after the service, the Chairman of the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought (ILoT), Chief Edward Ekpoko, said he would miss the departed leader more than most people, noting that aside from his immediate family members, he was about the closest to him. Ekpoko, who took over the mantle of leadership of the ILoT from the deceased said the impacts of the departed leader would remain indelible in the psyche of not just Itsekiri people but the whole of the Niger Delta and the Nigerian nation,owing to his immense contributions to society.

The Acting Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, who led other functionaries of the state government to the ceremony yesterday, also offered condolences to the Ayomike family on behalf of the state, praying God to grant the family the fortitude to “bear the irreparable loss.” Other dignitaries present at the service were, former Delta State governors, James Ibori, his successor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, his wife, who is a niece of the deceased, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan, Sen. James Manager, as well as the publisher of the Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Sam Amuka. Also present to pay last respect were NFF President and CAF Committee member, Amaju Pinnick, Rep. member, Daniel Reyenieju, Delta Assembly Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, newly installed Ologbotsere of Warri, Ayiri Emami, Chief Great Ogboru, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Joseph Ayomike, younger brother to J.O.S and current head of the Ayomike family.

