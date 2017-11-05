Ice Prince Explains Why He Doesn’t Have Another Hit Song: ‘Only God Can Decide’

He has been the b*tt of many jokes on social media as many now believe Ice Prince has gone back to the level of the upcoming artistes in the industry. Reacting to a recent tweet that shaded him about being an upcoming, the rapper said: “My duty is to create music, but how far the …

The post Ice Prince Explains Why He Doesn’t Have Another Hit Song: ‘Only God Can Decide’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

