Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ice Prince Explains Why He Doesn’t Have Another Hit Song: ‘Only God Can Decide’

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

He has been the b*tt of many jokes on social media as many now believe Ice Prince has gone back to the level of the upcoming artistes in the industry. Reacting to a recent tweet that shaded him about being an upcoming, the rapper said: “My duty is to create music, but how far the …

The post Ice Prince Explains Why He Doesn’t Have Another Hit Song: ‘Only God Can Decide’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.