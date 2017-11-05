Idemili South wins 9th Anambra Sports Festival

Team Idemili South on Sunday emerged winner of the 9th edition of the Anambra State Sports Festival (ANSSF) with a total of 55 medals, including 21 gold, 15 silver and 19 bronze.

Anambra West Local Government came second on the overall medals table with 27, comprising of 17 gold, eight silver and two bronze, while Onitsha South Local Government was third with 28 medals, comprising 15 gold, 4 silver and 9 bronze.

The first, second and third place got cash prizes of N150,000, N100,000 and N50,000 for their efforts.

The one-week fiesta featured 21 sporting events in which teams from the 21 council areas of state and some institutions participated.

Orumba North and Njikoka councils got the fourth and fifth positions with 22 and 20 medals.

Uju Nwogu, the state’s Commissioner for Sports and Youth Entrepreneurship, while presenting the trophy to winners at the Rojenny Stadium, Oba, congratulated the teams and athletes “for the healthy competition.”

Nwogu, who said the festival was part of preparations for the National Sports Festival, assured that athletes who did well in their events would be called up to the state team camp.

She urged the athletes to embrace sports with commitment, adding that the state government would

continue to encourage good athletes to stardom.

She added that deserving athletes stood the chance of being employed into the state civil service, saying “it is intended to take youths off the streets, to engage them meaningfully and to make them earn a living from sports.”

In the final of the male football event, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University got a gold after beating Aguata 3-1 in a penalty, having ended the game 1-1 in regulation time.

Anambra State Judiciary, Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Federal Polytechnic, Oko, were some of the establishment and institutions that featured teams at the sports festival.

NAN

The post Idemili South wins 9th Anambra Sports Festival appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

