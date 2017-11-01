IDU flags-off Isoko language teaching in schools

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—ISOKO Development Union, IDU, in collaboration with Elona Development Foundation and Sir Ayodele Othihiwa, has flagged off Isoko language new orthography teaching in pilot schools, with the donation of Isoko text books to primary school pupils in the Isoko nation.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony at the Isoko Unity House, Oleh, President General of IDU, Chief Iduh Amadhe, said the initiative was aimed at promoting the teaching of the language in all primary schools in Isoko land.

Thanking Othihiwa and President of Elona Foundation, Mrs. Stella Macaulay, for donating the books to the schools, he applauded the pioneering efforts of Chief Paul Erhiri, who he said, sponsored the teaching of Isoko language and the late Dr. P. Idudhe who headed a committee for the propagation of the language.

Also speaking at the event, Sir Othihiwa said: “I grew up in the western part of Nigeria and to be able to speak the language was a big challenge, but somehow I was able to carry myself along and speak the language.”

The post IDU flags-off Isoko language teaching in schools appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

