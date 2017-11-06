Igbo will produce president in 2023 — Kalu

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and former governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu said yesterday, that the Igbo would produce the President in 2023 after President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure.

Kanu has therefore urged Ndigbo to support President Buhari and his re-election to achieve the dream of Igbo presidency in 2023.

He admonished them to learn from their past political experience.

According to Kalu, who spoke in Umuahia during the annual harvest of St. Peter’s Presbyterian Church, the future of the Igbo in Nigeria politics is brighter now in APC than ever before, insisting that producing an Igbo president is atask every true Igbo indigene must key into, just as he noted that APC is the best platform to achieve the dream.

“The future of Ndigbo is brightest today in APC. Once Buhari finishes his second tenure, I am assuring you that either I or any other Igbo man stands a better chance of becoming the President of Nigeria. The right thing to do is to work for the presidency.

“We don’t need any other thing than the office of the President. If you see what I have done in our villages as governor, you will know what will happen if somebody like me becomes the president; you know that the entire Nigeria will be developed. The future is very bright and Ndi Igbo will enjoy being in APC. That is why we are working very hard to win the Anambra State election and we will win the state.

“It is possible to have Orji Kalu in Aso Rock, if I’m alive and in good health. I’m very capable to be president because I understand Nigeria’s macro and micro economics.”

Vanguard

