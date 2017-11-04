IGP gives condition to honour Senate’s invitation

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, yesterday said he would only appear before the Senate over the allegation of corruption against him by Senator Isah Misau (Bauchi Central) only after discussing with his legal team.

He spoke with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on security challenges in the country and measures to tackle them.

He said: “These are legal issues we are discussing with our legal team. If there is need, we are going to appear for the sake of having respect for the Senate. I will appear before them.”

He said 21,000 police officers will be deployed to Anambra State to provide security for the November 18 election.

According to him, water boats and helicopters will also be deployed to take care of waterways and aerial surveillance respectively.

He said 3,000 suspected kidnappers that were arrested were in various police stations across the country and would soon be charged to court.

On the purpose of his visit to the State House, he said: “Obviously I am here as usual to discuss with the Commander-in-Chief on the security challenges we are having and how we will face these security challenges adequately.

“The security challenges are obvious. You know we are having a gubernatorial election in Anambra State and we are having challenges in various parts of the country, especially these issues of kidnapping. These were things I discussed with the President and the measures taken to address them squarely.”

On how to ensure adequate security in Anambra State, the IGP said: ”Obviously we are deploying a lot of police officers, almost about 21,000 police officers, to provide adequate security.

“We are deploying our boats to take care of the waterways; we are deploying our helicopters to take care of the aerial surveillance and we are deploying our conventional policemen and special police units to take care of situations on ground.

“And by the grace of God, we are going to have a successful and peaceful election in Anambra State.”

Also commenting on the security situation on the Kaduna-Abuja highway, the IGP said special units had been deployed to the road, adding that huge success had been recorded.

