IGP’s wife lunch campaign against drugs abuse

National President of Police Wife Association ,POWA, and wife of Inspector General of Police Princess Asmau Ndayako Idris has launched campaign against drugs abuse and child molestation and entrench environment sanitation in police barracks across the country. Mrs. Idris lunched the campaign at Jigawa State police command yesterday in Dutse. She said that the aims […]

