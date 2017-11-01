Pages Navigation Menu

Ikeja Electric list areas that will experience 1-week blackout in Lagos

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

The Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has said there will be an interruption of power supply to some parts of Lagos. This was disclosed on ​W​ednesday by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Felix Ofulue in Lagos. Ofulue said the blackout, which will be experienced between November 3 to 10​, will affect Mende, Anthony, Maryland, […]

