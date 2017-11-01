Ikeja Electric says Lagos will not experience power blackout for one week – WorldStage
WorldStage
Ikeja Electric says Lagos will not experience power blackout for one week
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Ikeja Electric has denied a report that Lagos will experience power blackout for one week, saying the rehabilitation of Maryland Injection Substation will only partially affect power supply to Mende, Anthony, Maryland, Ikeja GRA …
