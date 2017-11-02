Ikeja, Ketu, others to experience eight-day power outage – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Ikeja, Ketu, others to experience eight-day power outage
The Punch
Ikeja Electric Plc, one of the power distribution companies in the country, on Wednesday said there would be an interruption of power supply to some parts of Lagos from November 3 to 10. The Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Mr. Felix …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!