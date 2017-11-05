I’m At The Best Club In The World – Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that he is already at the “best club in the world” amid speculation linking him to some of Europe’s biggest teams.

Mauricio Pochettino has developed Tottenham into consistent Premier League title contenders during his time in North London, while their midweek Champions League win over European champions Real Madrid saw his stock rise even further.

Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have since been credited with an interest in the Argentine, but Pochettino pledged his future to Tottenham and insists that he is completely happy at the club.

“For me, the most important club in the world is Tottenham and for me, it is the best club in the world. I need to feel like this. That emotion is real because I cannot be fake it,” he told reporters.

“I cannot translate that emotion to the players, I cannot translate that emotion to my chairman, to create the trust if you don’t really believe. Today, for me, Tottenham is in my head 100%. Today I do not change Tottenham for another position in the world because I am so involved, I am so focused, and because I think the club deserves to have people that think only about the club, the fans, the players and the structures that provide us with an unbelievable life.

“It is an amazing club, everything is amazing and it’s so important for us to pay back, no? To pay back the club in the same way that the club treat us. Before I arrived to Tottenham, everyone said to me, ‘It’s so difficult to have a very good relationship with Daniel [Levy]’. And after, I discovered a great man.

“Today, I feel that he trusts in me and I trust in him. That is a good point, no? And then, I don’t think too much about my future. I think about today. I don’t care what happens around myself because I know very well that I am so happy here and we have a great relationship. It’s not about win or lose, it’s about trust, and when you achieve that in a club like Tottenham, with massive potential, you must create something together to try to be strong and win.”

The post I’m At The Best Club In The World – Mauricio Pochettino appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

