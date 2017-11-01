Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m depressed – Ajimobi mourns passing of Tinubu’s son, Jide

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has condoled with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Tinubu, over what he called the depressing news of the death of his son, Jide. In a statement by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, the governor expressed regrets that the cold hands […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

