I’m not the Ooni’s next Olori — Ara

Since her deserved appointment as Cultural Ambassador of Ile-Ife Kingdom, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi’s recent divorce from his wife, Olori Wuraola, tongues have been wagging that sensational female talking drummer and performing artiste, Aralola Olumuyiwa, better known as ‘Ara’, may become the Ooni’s next Olori, but she has denied being romantically involved with the monarch.

To set the records straight, the delectable talking drummer who recently found love again after seven years of waiting told Showtime in an exclusive chat that her new secret lover is not the Ooni of Ife which is why it is impossible for her to become his next Olori.

“The truth is in Ife I’m called Olori; people assume I’m his woman. I have been called by the widows and certain people to please come and be the Olori. They believe I am perfect for him; I understand the culture, I understand him, we’re very close but the truth is, it’s not him, so I don’t blame people who assume it’s him, honestly I don’t” she said.

The post I’m not the Ooni’s next Olori — Ara appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

