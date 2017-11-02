Pages Navigation Menu

‘I’m Zaddy’s girl’ – Did Tonto Dikeh just confirm romance with Hushpuppi?

Posted on Nov 2, 2017

In last month, Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh posted a ‘happy birthday’ message to Malaysian based Nigerian philanthropist Ray Hushpuppi. In her message to him, she referred to him as “Zaddy” and repeated the ‘pet-name’ again in another post. She just sparked dating rumours minutes ago after she referred to herself as ‘Zaddy’s girl’. She shared a stunning video …

