‘I’m Zaddy’s girl’ – Did Tonto Dikeh just confirm romance with Hushpuppi?

In last month, Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh posted a ‘happy birthday’ message to Malaysian based Nigerian philanthropist Ray Hushpuppi. In her message to him, she referred to him as “Zaddy” and repeated the ‘pet-name’ again in another post. She just sparked dating rumours minutes ago after she referred to herself as ‘Zaddy’s girl’. She shared a stunning video …

The post ‘I’m Zaddy’s girl’ – Did Tonto Dikeh just confirm romance with Hushpuppi? appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

