Immigration boss flays cooperative for keeping  members’ fund in banks 

The Comptroller General (CG), Nigeria Immgration Service (NIS), Mohammed Babandede yesterday flayed the management of the NIS Staff Multi-purpose Cooperative Society for exposing the contributions of the members by putting them in fixed deposits in commercial banks.

Babandede described the decision of the cooperative as an unwise investment strategy which could lead to loss of the shareholders funds.

Addressing the 1st Annual General Meeting of the cooperative in Abuja, Babandede advised the association to invest the money in low risk investments such as bonds and treasury bills.

The CG complained that cooperative management had not been submitting their audited reports to him as the Chief Executive Officer of the cooperative, noting that it was his duty to ensure that the contributions of the NIS staff are safe.

He noted that some state comptrollers were in the habit of misappropriating the cooperative fund, stressing that the cooperative management must convince him that the money in their care was safe.

The CG said, “If money is collected from my officers, I want to know how it is spent, it is my responsibility to do that. It is not enough for someone to say the money is safe, I want to see it safe. It is not enough for someone to publish a report and claim the money is safe.”

“They (the cooperative management) are supposed to submit audited report every year and it is submitted to me, I have to make sure it is not cooked or falsified,” he added.

The immigration boss observed the omission of accrued interests from the fixed deposits and frowned on the failure of the cooperative executive to submit audited reports annually.

He cautioned the association against keeping idle funds in the banks, noting that the money cannot yield any tangible turn over if it was not properly invested.

The CG said, “I also saw a lot of cash in the pool, but this is just enriching the banks, the money should be invested in bonds and treasury bills. Keeping lots of money in a bank is risky because the bank can go down.

“I look at your book but you didn’t say anything about the interest from the fixed deposit. I don’t see the fixed deposit as an investment strategy, I don’t see the interest and I want to see it.”

He queried the engagement of of seven workers by the cooperative, adding that the management would be given more staff if need instead of wasting money on wages.

