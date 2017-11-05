IMN restates call for release of Zakzaky, announces annual trek

Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Yobe State Wing, have called on the Federal Government and other security agencies to release their leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and also release their vehicles impounded in Kano last year during a journey to Zaria. Sheikh Ibrahim Lawan, one of the leaders of the Movement made the plea while addressing […]

IMN restates call for release of Zakzaky, announces annual trek

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

