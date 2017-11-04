INEC urges NASS to expedite passage of electoral laws

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has called on the National Assembly to guiding the conduct of elections in the country. Yakubu according to INEC online newspaper made the call when Steering Committee members of the Nigerian Institute of Legislative Studies (NILS), led by Its Chairman, Mr Aminu Shagari,…

The post INEC urges NASS to expedite passage of electoral laws appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

