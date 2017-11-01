Infinix pushes hard with Note 4 Pro, sells 200,000 units

Despite competition from other brands, Infinix is pushing hard in the Nigeria smartphone market with its latest series, Infinix Note 4 and Note 4 pro.

200,000 units of the device, according to the Marketing Communications Manager, Olamide Amosu, had already been sold out in the Nigerian market since its launch last July.

She explained that the Note 4 duo launched in July this year is more than just a smartphone, adding that it is a new lifestyle trend and the numbers are a proof of the demand for the smartphone in Nigeria.

She informed that Infinix search ranking on Google surpassed other smartphone brands in Nigeria when the Note 4 launched showing the demand for the phone within weeks of its launch ‘Google trends and consistent trends on social media.

According to her, Infinix partnered with retailers and top dealers in Nigeria to offer the New Infinix Note 4 for N53, 000 and Note 4 pro with Xpen for N73, 500.

The Infinix Note 4 pro + Xpen with its specifications offering , she added, has been valued by fans and customers to be at $420 N150, 000 and it is being sold for half the amount.

“Infinix Note 4 replaced the Note 3, which was ranked the most searched android smartphone in Nigeria in 2016. In July, Infinix sold 50,000 units of the Infinix Note 4 within 3 weeks of unveiling the product. “The Infinix Note 4 pro had a record-breaking number of pre-order with enormous demand from the market with its Xpen ‘Stylus’. “The Infinix Note 4 pro sold additional 50,000 units in the months following and the Note 4 pro sold 100,000 units breaking the retail market due to its demand, Amosu, further explained.

The post Infinix pushes hard with Note 4 Pro, sells 200,000 units appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

