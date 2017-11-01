INFORMATION NIGERIA 2017-11-01 19:40:08

Pages Navigation Menu

Many female Nigerian celebrities have in recent times expressed that they’re uncontrollably crushing on handsome Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua. 1. Kemi Adetiba Nigerian Cinematographer, Kemi Adetiba, took to social media to share a sexy photo for Boxer Anthony Joshua, shortly after he disclosed he loves ‘Big Black Women’ (BBW). Kemi also celebrates him at any …

