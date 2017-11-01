Innovators emerge from Dutch-Nigeria student exchange programme
Two teams with the most innovative ideas emerged the winners at the end of the Dutch-Nigeria student exchange programme held in Lagos on October 27, 2017. FrieslandCampina team and Mosquitoes team won the Presentation and Business categories, respectively. The Dutch-Nigeria exchange programme was organised by Passion Incubator, an early stage technology incubator that works with…
The post Innovators emerge from Dutch-Nigeria student exchange programme appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!