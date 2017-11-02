Insurance industry can put society back on feet — Ambode

By Cynthia Alo

LAGOS State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said that the insurance industry could put the society back on its feet in times of difficulties.

At the second national conference of National Association of Insurance & Pension Correspondents, NAIPCO, in Lagos, Ambode, represented by the Director General, Lagos State Pension Commission, LASPEC, Mrs. Folashade Onanuga, stated: “The industry can only grow if we rise up through our challenges and perform our roles so that when we suffer any unforeseen loss we will be able to be back on our feet. Insurance is a mechanism to enable the society remains vibrant.

“The culture we have in our society is that we think of ourselves above the country. People don’t want to be regulated. Laws imported from abroad should be domesticated. When we bring ideas from abroad, we should be able to use them not circumvent them. We forget that we are working together for the sustainability of the industry. We should be able to work together to build up a vibrant society one which is devoid of fraudulent practices. We need to step up a bit.”

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the Nigeria Insurance Association, NIA, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, stated that the event was more of a wake-up call to everyone, adding, “I want to see this as a wake-up call for all parties involved to review what we have done so far and see how we can do better.”

The post Insurance industry can put society back on feet — Ambode appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

