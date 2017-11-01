Investment in oil and gas sector expected to increase 250% – Irish Times
|
Irish Times
|
Investment in oil and gas sector expected to increase 250%
Irish Times
Investment in the Irish oil and gas sector is expected to increase almost 250 per cent over the next two year, according to a PwC survey. The PwC Irish Oil and Gas Survey found that €502 million is expected to be invested in the sector by survey …
Oil and gas sector to get €500m of investment
The challenges in Africa's oil & gas industry
€500m to be invested in Irish oil and gas
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!