Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Is a Lord of the Rings series headed to Amazon? Jeff Bezos hopes so

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Lord of the Rings is one of the hottest properties in Hollywood, and some major players want to be the ones to develop a big-budget dramatic series for the small screen. If Jeff Bezos has his way, that series will find its home on Amazon.

The post Is a Lord of the Rings series headed to Amazon? Jeff Bezos hopes so appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.