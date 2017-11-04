Is a Lord of the Rings series headed to Amazon? Jeff Bezos hopes so

Lord of the Rings is one of the hottest properties in Hollywood, and some major players want to be the ones to develop a big-budget dramatic series for the small screen. If Jeff Bezos has his way, that series will find its home on Amazon.

The post Is a Lord of the Rings series headed to Amazon? Jeff Bezos hopes so appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

