‘Is it br**sts you want?’ – Woman pins down ‘s*x pest’ in the street, strips off and rubs her br**sts on his face (Photos/Video)

This is the bizarre moment a woman pinned down a ‘s*x pest’ in the street, stri*ped off and rubbed her br**sts on his face as he squirmed on the ground in a shocking anti-s*xual harassment stunt. The footage shot in Ribeirao Preto city centre, south east Brazil, shows a young saleswoman, who had been handing …

The post ‘Is it br**sts you want?’ – Woman pins down ‘s*x pest’ in the street, strips off and rubs her br**sts on his face (Photos/Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

