Islamisation plot is real, CAN tells Osinbajo

By Sam Eyoboka

UMBRELLA body of Christians in Nigeria, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has reacted to a statement credited to Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, urging him to stop discrediting the Christian body in his quest to douse religious tension in Nigeria and win the heart of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Vice President had last week stated at a public function that there was no agenda to Islamise Nigeria and that no one could possibly do so, just as he berated Christian leaders for raising false alarm on the issue.

Meanwhile, the South South zone of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has commended Southern governors for their resolutions on the raging debate on restructuring the nation for effective governance.

The governors were commended during a strategic meeting of religious leaders in Warri, Delta State, which was attended by selected leaders of CAN, chairman of the group, Archbishop God-Dowell Avwomakpa, who commended the Southern governors for their initiative to meet after over 12 years in the wilderness.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to Archbishop God-Dowell Avwomakpa Ovie Edomi, the Pentecostal Archbishop described the recent Lagos summit of the 17 Southern governors where fiscal federalism was adopted as a right step in the right direction and a signal that there is hope for the future generation.

The CAN chairman, said “Now that men in leadership positions from the 17 Southern states have come together to agree on restructuring, the responsibility is on the children of God to redeem the land through effective prayers, hard work and individual sacrifice.”

While reacting to the claim, of Osinbajo, CAN President, His Eminence, Rev Samson Olasupo Ayokunle said the Vice President was talking tongue in cheeks, reiterating that the plot by President Muhammadu Buhari Government to Islamise Nigeria was real, urging Osinbajo to cross check his facts well before making public remarks on the issue. In a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media and Communications), Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the CAN president said the Vice President has no fact before jumping to his conclusion.He said most Christian leaders in Nigeria were taken aback by the remarks credited to Osinbajo in the media and had sought the intervention of the leadership of CAN to set the record straight with documented facts detailing plot by the present government to islamise Nigeria.

The post Islamisation plot is real, CAN tells Osinbajo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

