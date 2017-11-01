Israeli forces arrest suspected accomplices in deadly attack

Israeli Security Forces on Wednesday arrested Palestinian suspected accomplices in the killing of an Israeli man in an Arab town in Central Israel in October, the military said.

A military Spokesperson said in a statement that the arrest was carried out in the city of Qabatiya in the northern West Bank.

The spokesperson did not say how many suspects were arrested or disclosed their identity.

The suspects were nabbed in a joint operation of the army, Israel’s Shin Bet Security Service, and the Border Police, the statement said.

The arrests came three days after Israel indicted Youssef Kamil, 20, and Muhammad Abu al-Rub, 19, both from Qabatiya for the murder of Reuven Schmerling, a 70-year-old man from the settlement of Elkana.

According to the Shin Bet, the pair illegally entered Israel in order to kill a Jew.

They stabbed Schmerling many times and dropped his body in the industrial zone of Kafr Qasim, an Arab city in central Israel, where his body was discovered on October 4.

The killing came amidst a wave of violence in Israel and the West Bank, which have claimed the lives of at least 293 Palestinians, 50 Jewish Israelis, two U.S. nationals, a British tourist, and two African asylum seekers since Sept. 2015.

Israel accused the Palestinian National Authority of “inciting’’ the unrest.

The Palestinians said that it is the result of 50 years of Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, home to more than five million Palestinians.

