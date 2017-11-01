Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘It’s a cliche’: Trump scraps visit to North Korean border – The Guardian

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

'It's a cliche': Trump scraps visit to North Korean border
The Guardian
South Korean protesters stage a rally against a planned visit by Donald Trump. Photograph: Ahn Young-joon/AP. Donald Trump. 'It's a cliche': Trump scraps visit to North Korean border. Traditional presidential trip to tense demilitarised zone between
South Korea will not develop or possess nuclear weapons, president saysWashington Post
Commentary: Time for China, S.Korea to move toward future-oriented tiesXinhua
Understanding Trump's Asia ApproachNHK WORLD
Hindustan Times –Asahi Shimbun –Channel NewsAsia –Daily NK
all 667 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.