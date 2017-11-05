Iwuanyanwu tells Nigerian Government what Goodluck Jonathan deserves

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has called for a Nobel prize to be given to immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan for conceding victory in 2015. Iwuanyanwu, a member, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said this on Saturday on the occasion of his 75th birthday anniversary. He said that Jonathan’s sacrifice largely contributed to […]

