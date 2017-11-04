Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB CAPS Portal: Check Your Admission Status Here – See How!

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Check JAMB CAPS Portal For Admission Status. The Portal for the JAMB Central Admission Processing System is now open for checking of Admission Status for 2017/2018 candidates who were screened in various schools. See how to check Admission Status using JAMB CAPS Portal here. Some questions on the minds of candidates are: How do I check my admission …

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post JAMB CAPS Portal: Check Your Admission Status Here – See How! appeared first on myNAIJAinfo!.

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.