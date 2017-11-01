Japan’s Abe reelected as prime minister after election victory – Xinhua
Japan's Abe reelected as prime minister after election victory
Xinhua
Shinzo Abe(3rd L), leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), bows as he is re-elected as prime minister, in Tokyo, Japan, on Nov. 1, 2017. Shinzo Abe was reelected as Japan's prime minister on Wednesday in both chambers of parliament. (Xinhua/Ma …
Japan parliament re-elects Shinzo Abe as prime minister
The Latest: Japan PM reappoints his Cabinet after election
Abe re-elected as Japan Premier after easy election win
