Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Japan’s Abe reelected as prime minister after election victory – Xinhua

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Xinhua

Japan's Abe reelected as prime minister after election victory
Xinhua
Shinzo Abe(3rd L), leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), bows as he is re-elected as prime minister, in Tokyo, Japan, on Nov. 1, 2017. Shinzo Abe was reelected as Japan's prime minister on Wednesday in both chambers of parliament. (Xinhua/Ma …
Japan parliament re-elects Shinzo Abe as prime ministerDeutsche Welle
The Latest: Japan PM reappoints his Cabinet after electionWashington Post
Abe re-elected as Japan Premier after easy election winVanguard
The Japan Times –South China Morning Post –Daily Mail –Reuters
all 313 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.