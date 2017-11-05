Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jim Iyke found guilty of fraud, Ordered to pay Victim back N15.7m

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke, has been found guilty of fraud in an ongoing case between him and a Nigerian socialite Hajiya Habiba, who accused the actor of defrauding her N15million. According to the lady, she runs a charity organization called Elderly and the poor, a self-sponsored charity organization. Jim Iyke needed help for his aged…

The post Jim Iyke found guilty of fraud, Ordered to pay Victim back N15.7m appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.