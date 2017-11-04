Jim Iyke ordered to pay N15.7 million debt to Socialite, Habiba Abubakar

After 5 years of the case being filed at the court, Nollywood Actor, Jim Iyke has been found guilty of defrauding Nigerian socialite, Hajia Habiba Abubakar of N16 million, and has been ordered to pay N15.7m as he has initially paid N300,000 to her before. Below is the report by King of Naijagists; I would …

The post Jim Iyke ordered to pay N15.7 million debt to Socialite, Habiba Abubakar appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

