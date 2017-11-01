Pages Navigation Menu

Joke Silva, Peace Hyde named among Eloy Awards influencers

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

THE ORGANISERS of Eloy Awards have unveiled Joke Silva, Lanre Da Sliva, Peace Hyde, and Tewa Onasanya as the 2017 influencers of the annual ceremony. The quartet was selected as a result of their achievements in their different fields. They are women who inspire, motivate and empower as best as they can. The influencers were […]

