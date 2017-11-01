Joke Silva, Peace Hyde named among Eloy Awards influencers

THE ORGANISERS of Eloy Awards have unveiled Joke Silva, Lanre Da Sliva, Peace Hyde, and Tewa Onasanya as the 2017 influencers of the annual ceremony. The quartet was selected as a result of their achievements in their different fields. They are women who inspire, motivate and empower as best as they can. The influencers were […]

